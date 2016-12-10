Crime - Sacto 911

December 10, 2016 11:07 AM

One person dies in solo-vehicle crash in Arden area

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Anita Chabria

achabria@sacbee.com

One person is dead after a solo-vehicle crash early Saturday on Fair Oaks Boulevard east of Watt Avenue.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a call around 1:11 a.m. on Saturday morning from a woman who was awakened by the sound of the crash. Arriving on site, the officers located a bronze Saturn Aura that had crashed into a pole or tree, according to a CHP dispatcher.

The incident occurred in the 3700 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard.

The identity of the victim was not yet available, pending notification of family.

Anita Chabria: 916-321-1049, @chabriaa

