Northstar employee dies Sunday in ‘ski incident’ on trail at north Tahoe resort

1:57 Asian residents of south Sacramento describe wave of robberies Pause

6:18 Shasta County sheriff press conference on Sherri Papini abduction

1:22 Sherri Papini's sister shares family's grief

0:32 Sacramento police chief talks about key video

0:23 Slick roads slow Sacramento commute

1:18 See what's behind the police eyes in the sky

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

1:47 Sacramento County in 2016 by the numbers