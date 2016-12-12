Northstar employee dies Sunday in ‘ski incident’ on trail at north Tahoe resort

A Northstar California employee died Sunday in what the resort described as a “ski incident” on a beginner trail at the north Lake Tahoe resort.
It was the second snow-sport death reported Sunday in the Tahoe region. Earlier Sunday, a skier in his 60s who went missing in a Saturday avalanche was recovered by emergency workers near the Mount Rose Ski Resort northeast of Lake Tahoe.
The dead Northstar employee was a 35-year-old man from Kings Beach. His name was not released Monday.
It’s unclear what his role was at the resort or how the incident occurred. Northstar California, which is owned by the Colorado-based Vail Resorts, issued a brief statement.
“Northstar California Resort, Northstar Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our employee’s family and friends; we are all devastated by the loss of this member of our team,” said Nadia Guerriero, Northstar California Resort’s vice president and general manager, in the statement.
Northstar Ski Patrol was the first to respond. Northstar Fire Department provided additional emergency care before the employee was pronounced dead by fire officials.
