‘It kills me to see this man,’ Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife says as childhood friend packed off to prison

In a scathing rebuke of convicted fraudster Troy Stratos, a federal judge Monday denounced him as a “psychopath,” a “con man” and a “liar,” then packed him off to prison with sentence of nearly 22 years.
Stratos, 50, is accused by federal prosecutors of stealing more than $43 million over the years from investors, wealthy individuals, hotel doormen and limousine drivers. One of his victims was Nicole Murphy, the ex-wife of comedian Eddie Murphy.
He appeared in federal court in Sacramento Monday morning for a marathon 3-1/2 hour hearing before U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley and apologized to the judge, victims in the courtroom and others as he pleaded for a sentence that would give him a chance of someday leaving prison.
“After what I’ve heard today n this courtroom, I can’t ask for mercy,” Stratos said, then proceeded to do so.
Describing himself as once an “arrogant, pompous, fraudulent man,” Stratos said he now considers himself changed.
He added that he had “no idea the path of destruction” his crimes would cause his victims, but said that once he wins release someday he will work to redeem himself. “Your honor, I’m not that guy that I used to be,” Stratos said. “I’m not that guy who didn’t have a conscience.”
Nunley was having none of it.
Citing his years as a judge, prosecutor and defense lawyer, Nunley looked at Stratos and told him sternly, “I can tell you when I see a con.”
“Let’s face it, he fits,” the judge added. “He doesn’t have a conscience.”
Stratos sat at the defense table crying openly at times and dabbing his face with a tissue during the dressing down.
“He has no empathy,” the judge announced. “He sits here crying now, but you know what? He doesn’t care.”
The sentencing, which came after prosecutors asked for a 30-year term and the defense said nine years was enough, followed a searing morning in court that included statements from Stratos’ victims.
Chief among them was Nicole Murphy, a model, actress and businesswoman who gave Stratos more than $10 million from her divorce proceeds to invest for her.
Murphy, who had known Stratos since she was 14 and the two were growing up in the Sacramento area, alternately wept and seethed with anger as she denounced Stratos in court.
“It kills me to see this man right now,” she said, recounting how she had lost homes, cars and savings for her parents and children through his fraud.
Stratos, who declared in court that he “was in love” with Murphy, contacted her after her split with Eddie Murphy and offered to help her get through the divorce, she said.
He promised to invest her money overseas and boasted of his own wealth. Instead, prosecutors say, he bled her finances dry, blowing the money on luxury sports cars, trips to Las Vegas and a Christmas party that included a snow leopard and boxes of gaming consoles handed out to guests.
Stratos pleaded guilty to the Nicole Murphy fraud and was convicted separately of stealing more than $11 million from an East Coast investor in a Facebook stock scam he cooked up after he spent Murphy’s money.
Sam Stanton: 916-321-1091, @StantonSam
Comments