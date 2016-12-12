‘It kills me to see this man,’ Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife says as childhood friend packed off to prison

1:57 Asian residents of south Sacramento describe wave of robberies Pause

1:47 Sacramento County in 2016 by the numbers

1:04 Watch Sacramento officers try to run over Joseph Mann before shooting him

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

2:51 Oakland fire death toll climbs

0:52 Hearing in Rocklin homicide delayed over question of media access

0:23 Slick roads slow Sacramento commute

1:18 See what's behind the police eyes in the sky

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says