Man shot in head at gas station in Arden Arcade

A man in his early 20s was found Monday afternoon with an apparent gunshot wound to his head at a gas station in the 2100 block of El Camino Avenue, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies attempted life-saving measures before he was transported in critical condition, according to spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull. A 911 call was placed at 3:50 p.m. reported as someone on the ground, bleeding from the head. Deputies found a 23-year-old man with a gun shot wound to the head.
Witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored truck or SUV fleeing the scene.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for details.
