December 13, 2016 11:01 AM

Firefighters pluck four fishermen from island in American River

By Jessica Hice

Firefighters used a boat to remove salmon fishermen Tuesday from an island in the American River near the Nimbus Fish Hatchery.

River flows below Nimbus Dam on the river have increased the last two days after a wet weekend and in anticipation of a storm on Thursday.

The four stranded anglers were fishing on the island about 10:45 a.m. when rescuers decided to use a boat to take them to shore because of the swift current. The small group was quickly taken from the island and delivered safely.

Prior to the rescue, a loud siren sounded to alert the anglers and others downstream that dam floodgates would open, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District spokeswoman Capt. Michelle Eidam. Eidam said a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputy who was on the scene to watch the floodgates open noticed the men trying to make their way to the shore.

Eidam said the deputy yelled to the fishermen to return to the island and wait for help. One of those plucked from the island, fishing guide Anthony Langes, said that he and his fellow anglers could have waded to shore, but appreciated the caution of first responders.

“They started raising the water through the gates there,” said Langes. “So they took precaution and came out to rescue us, which we much appreciated.”

Asked how he and the other fishermen would have gotten off the island, Langes said: “Wade across. The water is only a few feet deep. It is something we are used to doing all the time. But somebody got scared. Better safe than sorry.”

“The water levels will continue to get higher,” Eidam cautioned.

Bee photographer Randy Pench contributed to this story.

