Crime - Sacto 911

December 13, 2016 5:23 PM

Man found dead following shooting at Nevada County home

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was found shot Tuesday outside his residence in the Nevada City area.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 12000 block of Pawnee Trail regarding a report of a man with a gun who had been shot. When they arrived, deputies found a man dead outside the home, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. The man has been identified as James Paul Scola, 36.

Sheriff’s officials said a search warrant was being executed Tuesday afternoon at the residence to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The Nevada County District Attorney’s investigation unit and California Department of Justice are assisting sheriff’s detectives.

The cause and manner of Scola’s death are under investigation pending an autopsy, and sheriff’s officials said detectives are interviewing several witnesses.

A motive of the shooting has not been determined.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

Sacramento firefighters string new Christmas lights for neighbors after Grinch strikes

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos