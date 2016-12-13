Man found dead following shooting at Nevada County home

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was found shot Tuesday outside his residence in the Nevada City area.
Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 12000 block of Pawnee Trail regarding a report of a man with a gun who had been shot. When they arrived, deputies found a man dead outside the home, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. The man has been identified as James Paul Scola, 36.
Sheriff’s officials said a search warrant was being executed Tuesday afternoon at the residence to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The Nevada County District Attorney’s investigation unit and California Department of Justice are assisting sheriff’s detectives.
The cause and manner of Scola’s death are under investigation pending an autopsy, and sheriff’s officials said detectives are interviewing several witnesses.
A motive of the shooting has not been determined.
