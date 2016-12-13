Search continues for Woodland youth missing more than a month

Woodland police are continuing their investigation into the disappearance of a 17-year-old youth reported missing in early November.
Police were contacted Nov. 6 by Alicia Moore, who reported that she had last heard from her son, Elijah Moore, on Nov. 4, when he attended Cesar Chavez Community School. After school, he told his mother he was going to cash a check at California Check Cashing at 115 Main St. in Woodland. That was the last time his mother heard from him and the last place he was seen.
A text message was sent Nov. 6 on Elijah’s cell phone stating that he was en route to the Bay Area, according to a Police Department news release. The message was sent to a friend of Elijah’s who has cooperated with law enforcement officers during the investigation. The message was the last electronic communication from Elijah. Since that date, police said, he has not used his cell phone for either text or phone calls. His Facebook profiles have shown no activity since Nov. 4.
The initial missing person report was treated as a runaway juvenile case because of the lack of information or evidence suggesting foul play and because of the text sent on the youth’s cell hone indicating he might be going to the Bay Area, police said.
On Nov.8, the officer who took the runaway juvenile report issued an informational flier notifying area and regional law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for Elijah. The following day, several detectives took over the investigation and began interviewing students, friends, associates, educators and employees at California Check Cashing, police said.
Detectives also authored several search warrants for Elijah’s cell phone activity and social media accounts. The information obtained showed that the youth has not used his phone or social media accounts since Nov. 5.
On Nov. 23, police changed the missing person report status from runaway to a suspicious circumstance and established an anonymous tip line for people to call with information. They also have enlisted the help of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Polly Klass Foundation in disseminating information.
Police said detectives have interviewed numerous people, some of whom have offered their cell phones for examination. Investigators are awaiting additional cell phone activity data through a search warrant that should be available this week.
Anyone with information pertaining to the investigation is asked to call the tip line at 530-661-7850.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments