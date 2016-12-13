Crime Q&A: Was anyone convicted of fatal shooting at North Natomas apartment complex?

Q: Whatever happened to the case of the young man shot in the Natomas Park apartments, Marcus Gonzalez?
Sarah, Sacramento
A: Two men were convicted Thursday in the Oct. 9, 2015, shooting death of 26-year-old Marcus A. Gonzalez.
A Sacramento County jury found Dezmon R. McClary, 23, guilty of murder. Charles Earl Johnson, 23, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the case and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Sacramento Superior Court records available online.
Both men are to be sentenced Jan. 6.
Gonzalez died of a single shot to the torso at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Club Center Drive in North Natomas, according to Sacramento police. Detectives received information that two people got into an older model, powder-blue minivan driven by a man. The vehicle was seen leaving the area around the time of the shooting.
Police identified McClary as a suspect in the shooting and he was arrested a few days later in Barstow.
