Bicyclist hit by several vehicles in Sacramento identified by coroner

The name of a bicyclist killed in a hit and run crash last week has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.
The bicyclist killed in the crash was identified as Jose Felix Ortiz Plascencia, 47, of Sacramento.
Sacramento police said that at about 5:30 p.m. Dec. 8 police were called to the intersection of Northgate Boulevard and Bridgeford Drive in the Gardenland neighborhood.
Officers found Plascencia had been hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The department’s major collision investigation unit looked into the crash and determined that Plascencia had traveled across several lanes of Northgate Boulevard when he was struck.
In addition, it appears that the bicyclist was also struck by additional vehicles before traffic came to a stop. Police are asking for help in identifying any drivers who might have fled the scene, according to a press release.
