Sacramento man identified as homicide victim at Arden Arcade Beacon gas station

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who was shot at a gas station in Arden Arcade earlier this week.
The man killed by a still unknown assailant was identified as Patrick Domingo, 23, of Sacramento.
Domingo was found about 3:50 p.m. Monday bleeding from the head at the Beacon gas station in the 2100 block of El Camino Avenue.
Sacramento County sheriff's deputies learned that Domingo came to the gas station with a friend. Witnesses also told deputies that they heard one gunshot and then saw a dark sport-utility vehicle or truck drive off.
Deputies attempted to save Domingo, who was still breathing and had a faint pulse. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11 p.m. Monday.
No motive for the killing has been released.
