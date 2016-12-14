Crime - Sacto 911

December 14, 2016 1:04 PM

Man killed in one-car crash on Fair Oaks Boulevard identified

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A man who died of injuries suffered in a solo-vehicle crash early Saturday on Fair Oaks Boulevard has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office website listed the man as Christopher Stephen Garland, 30, of Sacramento.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a call about 1 a.m. Saturday from a woman who was awakened by the sound of the crash in the 3700 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard.

Arriving on site, the officers found that Garland’s car was crashed into a tree between Watt and Eastern avenues, according to the CHP.

