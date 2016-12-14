Police seek help finding woman missing more than three weeks

0:51 Few clues in shooting of man at Arden gas station Pause

1:00 Sacramento firefighters string new Christmas lights for neighbors after Grinch strikes

1:24 Neighbor describes Tortola Way shooting aftermath

0:42 Four fishermen rescued from island near Nimbus Dam

1:04 Watch Sacramento officers try to run over Joseph Mann before shooting him

2:02 Robert Mann speaks out after seeing video of police fatally shooting his brother

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

1:26 Brian Louie sworn in as Sacramento's interim police chief

1:44 Robert Mann: 'This is a sad day for my family'