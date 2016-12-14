Police seek help finding woman missing more than three weeks

Sacramento police are asking the public’s help in finding a 62-year-old woman who has been missing for more than three weeks.
Karmen Neilson was last seen about 2:30 p.m. Nov. 20 in a silver 2012 Honda Civic with California license plate number 6XBB720. She was last seen driving south on River Road. Police said she is considered at risk because of a medical condition.
Neilson is described as white, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds, with shoulder-length blond hair.
Anyone who has seen her is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-264-5471.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
