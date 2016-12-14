Crime - Sacto 911

December 14, 2016 4:54 PM

Police seek help finding woman missing more than three weeks

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Sacramento police are asking the public’s help in finding a 62-year-old woman who has been missing for more than three weeks.

Karmen Neilson was last seen about 2:30 p.m. Nov. 20 in a silver 2012 Honda Civic with California license plate number 6XBB720. She was last seen driving south on River Road. Police said she is considered at risk because of a medical condition.

Neilson is described as white, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds, with shoulder-length blond hair.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-264-5471.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

