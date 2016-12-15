Crime - Sacto 911

December 15, 2016 6:27 AM

Driver dies in crash into Folsom building after pursuit by deputies at 100 mph

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A driver who fled from deputies at times at up to 100 mph died when she crashed into a building in old town Folsom early Thursday morning.

The pursuit began just before 3 a.m. Thursday in Arden Arcade near Darwin Street and Red Robin Lane when a deputy ran a license plate on a car and the plate came back as being stolen. The deputy tried to pull over the woman at the wheel but she immediately stepped on the gas and tried to lose the officer.

The chase proceeded over to Madison Avenue where the woman sped eastbound at speeds up to 100 mph, according to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull. Officers up ahead placed a spike strip in the roadway and the speeding car ran over it, puncturing one tire.

But the driver continued to travel down Madison Avenue and over the Rainbow Bridge into the older part of Folsom. On a sweeping turn just over the bridge she was unable to maintain control of her vehicle.

Her car then crashed into the Maribou hair salon, 702 Sutter St. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not yet clear why the woman fled from deputies for only a stolen plate. An investigation by the sheriff’s department will attempt to determine if there were other reasons for her failure to pull over.

Folsom police will be handling the crash investigation. Her identity has not been yet been released from the Sacramento County Coroner’s office.

Turnbull said that roads near Riley and Sutter streets would be closed Thursday morning for the investigation.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

Few clues in shooting of man at Arden gas station

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos