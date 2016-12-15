Driver dies in crash into Folsom building after pursuit by deputies at 100 mph

A driver who fled from deputies at times at up to 100 mph died when she crashed into a building in old town Folsom early Thursday morning.
The pursuit began just before 3 a.m. Thursday in Arden Arcade near Darwin Street and Red Robin Lane when a deputy ran a license plate on a car and the plate came back as being stolen. The deputy tried to pull over the woman at the wheel but she immediately stepped on the gas and tried to lose the officer.
The chase proceeded over to Madison Avenue where the woman sped eastbound at speeds up to 100 mph, according to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull. Officers up ahead placed a spike strip in the roadway and the speeding car ran over it, puncturing one tire.
But the driver continued to travel down Madison Avenue and over the Rainbow Bridge into the older part of Folsom. On a sweeping turn just over the bridge she was unable to maintain control of her vehicle.
Her car then crashed into the Maribou hair salon, 702 Sutter St. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is not yet clear why the woman fled from deputies for only a stolen plate. An investigation by the sheriff’s department will attempt to determine if there were other reasons for her failure to pull over.
Folsom police will be handling the crash investigation. Her identity has not been yet been released from the Sacramento County Coroner’s office.
Turnbull said that roads near Riley and Sutter streets would be closed Thursday morning for the investigation.
