Homeless inmate dies in cell at Placer County Jail weeks after battery arrest

A Placer County inmate died in his cell Wednesday at the Placer County Jail.
John Ralph Gutke, 53, was pronounced dead at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday, about 25 minutes after he was discovered unresponsive.
Gutke, who did not share a cell, has been in custody since Oct. 24 after his arrest on suspicion of battery. Prior to his jailing, he was believed to be homeless, living in Auburn.
His death does not appear to be suspicious, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Office press release. The coroner’s unit and sheriff’s officials are investigating his death.
