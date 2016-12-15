Crime - Sacto 911

December 15, 2016 12:25 PM

Homeless inmate dies in cell at Placer County Jail weeks after battery arrest

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A Placer County inmate died in his cell Wednesday at the Placer County Jail.

John Ralph Gutke, 53, was pronounced dead at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday, about 25 minutes after he was discovered unresponsive.

Gutke, who did not share a cell, has been in custody since Oct. 24 after his arrest on suspicion of battery. Prior to his jailing, he was believed to be homeless, living in Auburn.

His death does not appear to be suspicious, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Office press release. The coroner’s unit and sheriff’s officials are investigating his death.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

One dead after high-speed police chase leads to crash in Folsom

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos