Ex-Sacramento cop appears in court on drug charges

A former Sacramento police officer faces a Jan. 12 court date in connection to his arrest on drug charges.
Isaac Knutila appeared Thursday in Sacramento Superior Court. Knutila, 45, was arrested Nov. 4 at the Hilton Sacramento Arden West Hotel in possession of “usable” amounts of cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine and heroin, as well as his .40-caliber duty pistol, according to the Sacramento Police Department and information obtained by The Sacramento Bee through a Public Records Act request.
Knutila was later found to have possession of an illegal .223-caliber Ruger Mini-14 semiautomatic rifle, police said.
The department launched an investigation into Knutila after receiving a tip from an outside agency on Oct. 13 that he may have been involved in prostitution-related activities. Knutila resigned while facing termination. He was a 16-year veteran of the department assigned to patrol.
