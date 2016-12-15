Ex-Sacramento cop appears in court on drug charges

0:51 Jerry Brown: 'We will persevere' on climate change action Pause

1:19 Vigil for missing Yolo teens at Woodland church

1:00 Sacramento firefighters string new Christmas lights for neighbors after Grinch strikes

0:46 One of four fishermen rescued from American River explains what happened after water flows increased

0:51 Few clues in shooting of man at Arden gas station

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

1:21 Sacramento cop's drug arrest follows investigation stemming from Oct. 13 tip

0:52 Wrong-way Elk Grove driver causes crash, challenges officers, dies