CHP: Two high school students killed in head-on crash near Auburn

Two Bear River High School students died in a head-on crash Thursday on Highway 49 in Placer County.
Officer Dave Martinez, California Highway Patrol spokesman, said the crash occurred on Highway 49 near Joeger Road, north of Auburn. The 18-year-old students were in a 1999 white BMW heading southbound when their vehicle crossed into the northbound lane, colliding with another vehicle. The names of the students have not been released.
No information was available on the condition of the occupants of the other vehicle.
Northbound lanes of Highway 49 area were closed and one-way traffic control was to be in effect until about 6 p.m., according to the California Department of Transportation.
