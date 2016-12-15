Crime - Sacto 911

December 15, 2016 4:10 PM

Driver dies after being ejected from vehicle in Foothill Farms crash

By Cathy Locke

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon when the car he was driving went off Roseville Road in Foothill Farms and hit a pole.

Officer Chad Hertzell, California Highway Patrol spokesman, said the crash occurred about 1:29 p.m. The man was driving a 1983 Chevrolet Caprice southbound south of Elkhorn Boulevard at high speed, Hertzell said.

The roadway turned to the left, but the Caprice continued straight ahead, traveling off the right side of the road where it hit a pole, flipped up and struck a wrought-iron fence.

The driver, who was the only occupant, was ejected and died at the scene, Hertzell said. The man’s name has not been released pending notification of family.

Hertzell said alcohol was found in the vehicle and is believed to have contributed to the crash.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287

