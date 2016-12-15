Two Oakland residents accused of murder in November death of Auburn man

Two Oakland residents have been arrested in the death of a man who was found shot in November at an Auburn residence.
Leah Rachel Tyrna Fischer, 27, and Montie Dionta Kennedy-Marshall, 23, were taken into custody after Auburn police, with the assistance of other agencies, obtained search warrants Wednesday in Oakland. The two are accused of murder in the death of 53-yer-old James Carl Forsberg of Auburn.
Forsberg was found dead with gunshot wounds shortly before 10 p.m. Nov. 7 at a residence in the 100 block of Portland Avenue.
Auburn police investigators have been investigating the shooting along with the California Department of Justice and staff from the Placer County District Attorney’s Office. As the investigation progressed, they obtained several search warrants and two arrest warrants, according to a Police Department news release. During the service of the search warrants, more evidence was found, resulting in the arrest of the two suspects, according to the Police Department.
The Placer County District Attorney’s Office announced that murder charges have been filed against Fischer and Kennedy-Marshall. The criminal complaint against both defendant alleges one count of murder, with a special allegation of the use of a firearm causing great bodily injury, and one count of conspiracy to commit murder.
Fischer is being held in Placer County Jail on a no-bail warrant and is to be arraigned on the criminal complaint Friday in Placer County Superior Court. Kennedy-Marshall is being held in Alameda County Jail on a no-bail warrant and is awaiting transfer to Placer County Jail.
Although a potential motive was discovered, police said they are not releasing that information at this time due to the continuing investigation.
Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to call the Auburn Police Department’s Investigations Division at 530-823-4237, ext. 221, or the communications center at 530-823-4234.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments