December 15, 2016 8:11 PM

Help sought finding teen who failed to return from school

By Cathy Locke

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department asks the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl who failed to return home from school Thursday afternoon.

Grace Goode was reported missing by family members. She was last seen about 1:35 p.m. leaving school in the area of El Camino Avenue. Goode is considered at risk because she has a condition that requires important medication, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

Goode is described as white, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing sweatpants, a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, and black or brown boots.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287

