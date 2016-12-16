Crime - Sacto 911

Teens killed in Highway 49 crash identified

By Nashelly Chavez

The California Highway Patrol Friday identified the two Bear River High School students who died in a head on crash Thursday afternoon as Jude Douden and Joseph Rantz, both 18.

CHP spokesman David Martinez said Douden, an Auburn resident, was the driver of the white 1999 BMW involved in the crash. Rantz, a Grass Valley resident, sat in the passenger seat at the time of the collision.

The accident, which was reported at around 1:15 p.m., happened as a major storm swept through Northern California, with the brunt of the rain coming during the afternoon commute hours.

“Right now, they are thinking speed was a possible factor,” Martinez said.

Bear River High School principal Amy Besler paid tribute to the two students. “We are devastated by this horrific loss. These two young men were everything we love about our Bruins, with bright futures ahead of them,” Besler wrote in a Facebook post for the school.

Additional counselors were brought into the school on Friday to help students mourning the death of their classmates, the post said. According to the school’s website, Friday was the last day of classes before winter break.

The two students, both 18, were driving on the highway near Joeger Road heading southbound, when their car crossed onto the northbound lane, hitting another vehicle.

A profile picture on Jude Douden’s Facebook page shows him leaning against a white BMW. Friends were pouring out sympathetic posts on the Facebook page of his mother, Sherry.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

Editor's Choice Videos