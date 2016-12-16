Teens killed in Highway 49 crash identified

The California Highway Patrol Friday identified the two Bear River High School students who died in a head on crash Thursday afternoon as Jude Douden and Joseph Rantz, both 18.
CHP spokesman David Martinez said Douden, an Auburn resident, was the driver of the white 1999 BMW involved in the crash. Rantz, a Grass Valley resident, sat in the passenger seat at the time of the collision.
The accident, which was reported at around 1:15 p.m., happened as a major storm swept through Northern California, with the brunt of the rain coming during the afternoon commute hours.
“Right now, they are thinking speed was a possible factor,” Martinez said.
Bear River High School principal Amy Besler paid tribute to the two students. “We are devastated by this horrific loss. These two young men were everything we love about our Bruins, with bright futures ahead of them,” Besler wrote in a Facebook post for the school.
Additional counselors were brought into the school on Friday to help students mourning the death of their classmates, the post said. According to the school’s website, Friday was the last day of classes before winter break.
The two students, both 18, were driving on the highway near Joeger Road heading southbound, when their car crossed onto the northbound lane, hitting another vehicle.
A profile picture on Jude Douden’s Facebook page shows him leaning against a white BMW. Friends were pouring out sympathetic posts on the Facebook page of his mother, Sherry.
I love you Joe and Jude. What I would do to play catch with you and talk about life again .... I'll never forget you.⚾️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/3KhodoroxP— Peyton Turner (@peytonturner333) December 16, 2016
My heart is full of pain for bear river, the loved ones, and family of the students that passed away. Much love to you all❤— Sydney Burlison (@SydneyBurlison) December 16, 2016
Praying for Bear River rn. I can't possibly imagine what you guys are going through right now, but stay strong— Ryan $anto$ (@ryan13santos) December 16, 2016
Pray for bear river— Faith♡ (@faitheli3) December 16, 2016
My heart soul and prayers go out to these boys and there families also bear river❣️ Please everyone be safe and drive carefully rip. https://t.co/d7uXrUIECS— Justina Daliva (@jdaliva17) December 16, 2016
