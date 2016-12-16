Man sought in store clerk’s beating surrenders after learning of Facebook post

0:51 Jerry Brown: 'We will persevere' on climate change action Pause

1:03 Two teens die in Placer County head-on crash

0:26 Jerry Brown signs climate bill: 'This is big'

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

0:35 A sampling of The Bee's top 10 dishes of 2016

0:31 One dead after high-speed police chase leads to crash in Folsom

1:57 Asian residents of south Sacramento describe wave of robberies

0:46 One of four fishermen rescued from American River explains what happened after water flows increased

1:19 Vigil for missing Yolo teens at Woodland church