December 16, 2016 4:11 PM

Man sought in store clerk’s beating surrenders after learning of Facebook post

By Cathy Locke

A man wanted for allegedly assaulting a store clerk while attempting to steal beer turned himself in to Placer County sheriff's officials late Thursday.

Noah C. Francis, 20, went to the county jail in Auburn after he was told that the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page showed surveillance photos of him inside The Store at a Sinclair gas station at Highway 49 and Dry Creek Road in North Auburn. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. His bail is set at $60,000.

Surveillance video shows Francis entering the store at the gas station Wednesday night and trying to walk out with a 12-pack of beer, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. When he was stopped by a clerk, the two fought. Francis left the store but returned twice and punched the clerk numerous times. The third time, he pulled knife and put it to the clerk’s throat before leaving, sheriff’s officials said.

The clerk was badly bruised but did not require medical treatment.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287

