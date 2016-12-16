Police: Roseville couple suspected of living large on ID theft

Roseville police announced the arrest of a couple suspected of supporting themselves through a network of identity thefts involving multiple victims throughout Northern California.
Kelvin Lamont King, 28, and Drisha Phields, 27, are suspected of leasing an apartment in Roseville under the name and credit of an identity theft victim and paying for their living expenses, clothes and overseas vacations through fraud, according to a Police Department news release.
In July, two Roseville residents noticed unauthorized transactions on their credit cards and reported them to police. In one case, police said, someone used fraudulent credit cards at a Roseville restaurant. In the other, a man used a fraudulent credit card to have his car serviced at a Roseville shop. Roseville detectives eventually identified the same suspects in both reports.
In early December, detectives served a search warrant at the suspects’ apartment in Roseville and found blank credit cards, and credit card reading and encoding equipment, along with other evidence of identity theft. The suspects allegedly made credit cards in their own names and encoded them with account information from multiple identity theft victims, in Roseville and elsewhere in Northern California as well as one victim in Hawaii.
They allegedly used a Bay Area victim’s name and credit for their apartment lease, utilities and other official purposes. The apartment was furnished with new furniture and electronics. The family also had a generous supply of new clothing and shoes, all apparently purchased through fraudulent means, police said.
King was arrested Dec. 2 on suspicion of identity theft involving 10 or more victims, and being a felon in possession of ammunition. Phields was arrested Wednesday, also on suspicion of identity theft involving 10 or more victims. Both are being held in the Placer County Jail.
Police said detectives are still sorting through evidence and anticipate finding more fraud victims.
