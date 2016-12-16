Crime - Sacto 911

December 16, 2016 7:56 PM

Police: Roseville couple suspected of living large on ID theft

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Roseville police announced the arrest of a couple suspected of supporting themselves through a network of identity thefts involving multiple victims throughout Northern California.

Kelvin Lamont King, 28, and Drisha Phields, 27, are suspected of leasing an apartment in Roseville under the name and credit of an identity theft victim and paying for their living expenses, clothes and overseas vacations through fraud, according to a Police Department news release.

In July, two Roseville residents noticed unauthorized transactions on their credit cards and reported them to police. In one case, police said, someone used fraudulent credit cards at a Roseville restaurant. In the other, a man used a fraudulent credit card to have his car serviced at a Roseville shop. Roseville detectives eventually identified the same suspects in both reports.

In early December, detectives served a search warrant at the suspects’ apartment in Roseville and found blank credit cards, and credit card reading and encoding equipment, along with other evidence of identity theft. The suspects allegedly made credit cards in their own names and encoded them with account information from multiple identity theft victims, in Roseville and elsewhere in Northern California as well as one victim in Hawaii.

They allegedly used a Bay Area victim’s name and credit for their apartment lease, utilities and other official purposes. The apartment was furnished with new furniture and electronics. The family also had a generous supply of new clothing and shoes, all apparently purchased through fraudulent means, police said.

King was arrested Dec. 2 on suspicion of identity theft involving 10 or more victims, and being a felon in possession of ammunition. Phields was arrested Wednesday, also on suspicion of identity theft involving 10 or more victims. Both are being held in the Placer County Jail.

Police said detectives are still sorting through evidence and anticipate finding more fraud victims.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

Sacramento Fire crews busy rescuing stranded people, dogs from rising river water

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos