December 17, 2016 12:19 PM

Sacramento Police search for missing teen last seen in midtown

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

The Sacramento Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager who was last seen in midtown early Saturday morning.

Kylah Hervey, 14, left a family member’s home at around 1 a.m. after an argument and hasn’t been seen since, police said. She was heading eastbound on O Street from 16th Street wearing black “onesie” pajamas.

She is described as a black female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a slim build and long black hair. Authorities said Hervey takes medications and did not have them with her when she left.

The Sacramento Police Department is asking anyone who sees or knows Hervey’s whereabouts to call 916-264-5471 or 911.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

