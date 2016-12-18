Crime - Sacto 911

December 18, 2016 11:05 AM

Fire crews rescue more people stranded by rising water on American River Parkway

Sacramento fire crews Sunday rescued additional homeless people stranded by rising water along the American River Parkway.

The people were camped on islands in the vicinity of Northgate Boulevard and Del Paso Road. In a Twitter message, the Sacramento Fire Department said all people were brought ashore safely, but crews could not locate a missing dog.

With rainfall far about average, the season has been a busy one for rescue crews. Before Sunday, the Sacramento Fire Department said it had rescued 16 people and 14 dogs who had been trapped by flood waters along the parkway and in Discovery Park.

In a post on Twitter, the firefighters union noted that such rescues can require the response of as many as 20 firefighters.

