Firefighters nab suspect who stole their tree

Stockton firefighters averted a holiday season disaster when they spotted a man walking away from their firehouse with a decorated tree, Stockton police said.
Firefighters on Fire Engine 2 were returning to their station on West Sonora Street on Saturday when they saw a man whom police identified as Joshua Ambrose carrying a tree. When the firefighters got to the station, they realized their holiday display was missing and gave chase, detaining the suspect until the police arrived.
Ambrose, 35, was cited on suspicion of theft and possession of stolen property.
