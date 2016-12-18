Manager shot with BB gun at south Sacramento Walgreens

A manager at a south Sacramento Walgreens was shot with a BB gun after a shoplifting Sunday afternoon, the Sacramento Police Department said.
The manager was shot while following two females who ran after stealing some items about 2:15 p.m., police spokesman Bryce Heinlein said. The manager, who was not identified, followed the two from the Walgreens near Florin Road and 24th Street and was shot by a man who was waiting for the women in a car, he said.
The manager did not need medical assistance, Heinlein added.
