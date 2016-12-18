Crime - Sacto 911

December 18, 2016 4:00 PM

Manager shot with BB gun at south Sacramento Walgreens

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Jessica Hice

jhice@sacbee.com

A manager at a south Sacramento Walgreens was shot with a BB gun after a shoplifting Sunday afternoon, the Sacramento Police Department said.

The manager was shot while following two females who ran after stealing some items about 2:15 p.m., police spokesman Bryce Heinlein said. The manager, who was not identified, followed the two from the Walgreens near Florin Road and 24th Street and was shot by a man who was waiting for the women in a car, he said.

The manager did not need medical assistance, Heinlein added.

Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @JesserPea

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

Limping bear, chased by coyotes, gets help from Placer deputy

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos