Manager shot with BB gun at south Sacramento Walgreens

1:00 Sacramento firefighters string new Christmas lights for neighbors after Grinch strikes Pause

0:48 Firefighters rescue three men and a dog from rising river

1:03 Two teens die in Placer County head-on crash

3:20 Information sought in 34-year-old El Dorado County homicide cold case

1:04 Watch Sacramento officers try to run over Joseph Mann before shooting him

0:29 Sacramento Fire crews busy rescuing stranded people, dogs from rising river water

3:51 'I believed he was my friend,' Nicole Murphy says of con man

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'