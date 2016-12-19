Elk Grove police seek man accused of lewd acts on child

Elk Grove police are asking the community's help in finding a man suspected of committing lewd acts on a child.
Ronald Edward Northrup II, 38, is wanted on a no-bail felony warrant, according to an Elk Grove Police Department news release.
Detectives served a search warrant Thursday at Northrup’s Elk Grove home, but Northrup wasn’t there, police said. In phone conversations with detectives, Northrup refused to turn himself in, they said.
Northrup is believed to be hiding in the Sacramento area and may be driving a gray 2006 Ford Escape with license plate number 6GHW864, according to police.
Detectives also have determined that Northrup has access to firearms, although they do not know whether he is currently armed.
Anyone with information regarding Northrup’s whereabouts is asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department Detective Bureau at 916-478-8060 or Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.
Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Tips also can be sent via SMS text message by entering 274637 on a cell phone, followed by TIP732 and the message.
