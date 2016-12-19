Crime - Sacto 911

December 19, 2016 7:59 PM

Woman dies in fiery Sutter County crash

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

A woman died in a fiery head-on collision on Highway 20 in Sutter County early Monday morning.

The crash occurred east of Southridge Boulevard near the town of Sutter about 4:35 a.m. Jasbir Singh Basra, 59, of Yuba City was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup westbound on Highway 20 when he crossed the double yellow lines into the eastbound lane in an attempt to pass traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pickup collided head-on with a 1994 Jeep Cherokee traveling east.

The pickup immediately caught fire and became engulfed in flames, the CHP reported. A woman in the jeep suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released pending notification of family.

Basra was taken by ambulance to Rideout Memorial Hospital in Marysville for treatment of minor injuries. CHP officials said neither drugs nor alcohol contributed to the crash.

Highway 20 was closed for about two hours due to the collision.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

