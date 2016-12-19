Car splits into four pieces after striking tree on Elk Grove Boulevard

A driver was injured when he lost control of a vehicle on Elk Grove Boulevard and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to break into four pieces.
Officer Christopher Trim, Elk Grove police spokesman, said the single-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. near Stonelake Club Drive. The driver was westbound on Elk Grove Boulevard in a Nissan 350Z when he lost control, drove over the center median and struck a tree.
The vehicle broke into several pieces, which ended up in the eastbound lane.
The man was transported to an area hospital with what Trim said were major, but not life-threatening, injuries.
Trim said he did not know the age of the driver. Speed appeared to be a factor in the crash, he said.
Elk Grove Grove Boulevard is expected to be closed for several hours in both directions between Harbour Point and Stonelake Club drives for investigation and clean-up of the the crash site.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments