Holiday decoration slashing spree in Carmichael neighborhood

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season Pause

0:31 One dead after high-speed police chase leads to crash in Folsom

0:48 Firefighters rescue three men and a dog from rising river

0:29 Sacramento Fire crews busy rescuing stranded people, dogs from rising river water

1:03 Two teens die in Placer County head-on crash

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

3:06 Watch sheriff's press conference on Sherri Papini kidnapping case

2:32 After strange proceedings, hearing set for accused deputy killer Bracamontes

2:24 Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media