December 20, 2016 10:00 AM

Holiday decoration slashing spree in Carmichael neighborhood

By Jessica Hice

Truck tires and inflatable holiday decorations were slashed in a Carmichael neighborhood early Monday, homeowners said.

Mariah McManaman has lived on Adana Circle for two years and says she has noticed cars have been broken into before, but she doesn’t understand why someone would slash holiday decorations in her neighborhood.

“It’s just stupid. I feel bad for the people who got their tires slashed. Who knows why they did it?” McManaman said Tuesday morning, as her Santa and snow man decorations lay slashed on her frosted lawn.

Liz Lopez has lived in her Adana Circle home since 1998 and her family has been actively involved in Neighborhood Watch for many years. Her gingerbread man was slashed Monday morning and now it is patched it up with tape.

“We have been reading stuff on Neighborhood Watch on Facebook,” Lopez said. She does not believe it is neighborhood kids who are doing this, but she has noticed other people in Fair Oaks and Carmichael are experiencing the same thing.

“We were lucky we didn’t get our tires slashed,” Lopez said.

A homeowner on Camray Circle, which neighbors Adana Circle, woke up Monday morning to two slashed tires.

Tony Turnbull, spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, said the office has not received formal complaints of the issue, but sometimes online complaints take time to process.

Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @JesserPea

