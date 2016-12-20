Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones, who has granted thousands of concealed weapons permits, says he’ll make them easier to get.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office rolled out a new process Tuesday to ease the process of obtaining a concealed carry weapon permit, according to a department press release.
The plan would allow people to apply for permits online and reduce the number of required in-person office visits from two to one. Current permit holders will also be able to renew and modify their permits entirely online, according to the press release. Renewals for the CCW permits are needed every two years, according to the Sheriff’s Department website.
The new process could reduce the time it takes to get permits approved by weeks or months, according to the department press release. It could also cut down paperwork and workload for Sheriff’s Department staff, who are charged with processing the permit applications.
Additionally, the process would allow those who complete the application to list five firearms on their permit, up from a total of three allowed previously.
Currently, about one out of every 135 adults in Sacramento County has a license to carry. Sheriff Scott Jones has issued roughly 8,000 concealed permits to Sacramento County residents since taking office in 2011.
The Sacramento Bee found the department had nearly 600 permit interviews scheduled in a single month earlier this year. That amounted to 30 appointments per business day, many spaced just 10 minutes apart.
“We’re looking for ways to make it more efficient, and this certainly will,” Jones said on KFBK radio Tuesday morning.
Currently, CCW permit applicants must fill out a 13-page questionnaire about criminal and mental health history. They are also required to meet with a deputy sheriff, undergo a state criminal background check and complete a 16-hour course on firearms safety.
The Sheriff’s Department said permit holders will also be given a new identification card made of hard plastic. The card will include a prominent photograph of the holder.
The department anticipates the process to be fully executed by January 2017.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
