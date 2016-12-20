Man given long sentence for raping daughter of woman he met online

A Sacramento man was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting the teenage daughter of a woman he met on a dating website.
Kevin Hickman, 40, was convicted of three counts of rape, kidnapping and other charges in Sacramento Superior Court.
He was sentenced on Friday to 11 years, 8 months, plus 100 years to life in prison, according to a news release from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office.
Prosecutors said Hickman met a woman on a dating website in May 2015.
He offered to take her daughters, ages 16 and 13, to a party at a roller-skating rink. The mother gave permission, but Hickman instead took them to a home near Marconi Avenue.
The teens were unable to call their mother because their cellphones had run out of power. Hickman then took the older girl to a shed on the property and raped her three times at knifepoint during the night, according to the news release.
The girls’ mother called 911 and Sacramento police officers traced Hickman’s cellphone to the house. The younger daughter was not physically harmed.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
