One of four Foothill Farms shooting victims dies in hospital

1:57 Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits Pause

1:00 Sacramento firefighters string new Christmas lights for neighbors after Grinch strikes

1:23 Gun owners train to qualify for concealed carry permits

1:45 81 homeless people remembered at 3rd Annual Interfaith Memorial

0:29 Sacramento Fire crews busy rescuing stranded people, dogs from rising river water

0:31 One dead after high-speed police chase leads to crash in Folsom

1:14 Exclusive surveillance video shows Sacramento Police shooting, killing mentally ill man

1:05 Dashcam 3: Dashcam video shows fatal police pursuit of mentally ill man

1:14 Dashcam 2: Dashcam video shows fatal police pursuit of mentally ill man