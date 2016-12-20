One of four Foothill Farms shooting victims dies in hospital

A woman who was shot along with three others at a Foothill Farms apartment last week died of her injuries Monday at a local hospital.
Sungaya Fleming, 38, was one of four people wounded when someone fired through the closed door of the apartment in the 4800 block of Myrtle Avenue on Dec. 12.
Sixteen people were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. Five were children or teens ranging in age from 4 to 16 years old, authorities said.
The other three victims are recovering, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department news release.
The Sheriff’s Department received several 911 calls shortly before 9 p.m. on Dec 12 regarding shots fired. Callers said several people had been shot in the apartment.
Deputies located four victims wounded by gunfire. In addition to Fleming, the victims were a 15-year-old girl, a 39-year-old woman, and a 21-year-old man. Deputies rendered medical aid until Sacramento Metro Fire personnel arrived. The four were transported to local hospitals.
Sheriff’s officials said they have not determined how many shooters were involved.
Detectives ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 or Crime Alert at 916-443-4357. Tip information also may be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.
