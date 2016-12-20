Help sought locating woman with dementia

Sacramento police seek help locating a 75-year- old woman with dementia who became separated from her family Tuesday afternoon in the North Natomas area.
Carol Sanders was last seen near the intersection of East ComerceWay and Del Paso Road about 3 p.m. Police said she is considered at risk because she suffers from dementia, which can affect her reasoning and awareness of her circumstances. With cold weather expected during the night, police ask the public to be on the lookout for Sanders and to immediately contact police if she is spotted.
Sanders is approximate 5 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. She had straight gray hair, just below chin length, and was last seen wearing a cream-colored sweater, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 916-264-5471.
