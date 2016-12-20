Crime - Sacto 911

December 20, 2016 9:55 PM

Crime Q&A: Has man been sentenced for stabbing at Citrus Heights park?

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Q: What was the sentence for Jose Partida, who was arrested for stabbing and mayhem at Tempo Park in Citrus Heights on May 20, 2015?

D., Sacramento

A: Jose Luis Partida, 56, of Carmichael pleaded guilty in May 2016 to attempted murder and aggravated mayhem for stabbing another man at Tempo Park in Citrus Heights a year earlier.

He was sentenced Dec. 2 to eight years in state prison, according to Sacramento Superior Court records available online.

Citrus Heights police officers were dispatched to Tempo Park about 10:23 p.m. after receiving reports that a male voice had been heard in the park calling for help. The victim had suffered significant injuries and was rushed to the hospital for surgery, according to a story in The Sacramento Bee.

Police said at the time that Partida and the victim apparently knew each other. The victim was able to give a description of Partida, who police located near the park.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

Limping bear, chased by coyotes, gets help from Placer deputy

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos