Crime Q&A: Has man been sentenced for stabbing at Citrus Heights park?

Q: What was the sentence for Jose Partida, who was arrested for stabbing and mayhem at Tempo Park in Citrus Heights on May 20, 2015?
D., Sacramento
A: Jose Luis Partida, 56, of Carmichael pleaded guilty in May 2016 to attempted murder and aggravated mayhem for stabbing another man at Tempo Park in Citrus Heights a year earlier.
He was sentenced Dec. 2 to eight years in state prison, according to Sacramento Superior Court records available online.
Citrus Heights police officers were dispatched to Tempo Park about 10:23 p.m. after receiving reports that a male voice had been heard in the park calling for help. The victim had suffered significant injuries and was rushed to the hospital for surgery, according to a story in The Sacramento Bee.
Police said at the time that Partida and the victim apparently knew each other. The victim was able to give a description of Partida, who police located near the park.
