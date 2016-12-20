Firefighters save Christmas packages from Sacramento house fire

Four people were displaced Tuesday evening after an attic fire damaged their Robla-area home, but Sacramento firefighters were able to save the family’s Christmas gifts.
The fire in the 500 block of Claire Avenue was reported shortly before 7 p.m. Fire officials said the fire was confined to the attic and no one was injured. A video posted on the Fire Department’s Twitter account showed flames leaping from the roof.
The department posted photos to Twitter showing a firefighter carrying wrapped packages from the home in a effort to save the family’s Christmas gifts. Crews also brought in salvage covers to protect furniture as the pulled down the ceiling to attack the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments