Crime - Sacto 911

December 21, 2016 12:06 PM

Two arrested at Arden Fair mall for allegedly stealing from store employers Macy’s, Sears

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

Two people were arrested at Arden Fair mall on suspicion that they stole from their employers, according to Sacramento police.

Police were called to the Arden Way mall about 1:36 p.m. Monday regarding a store employee who had allegedly embezzled from the business. When police arrived, they found Sears employee Rowan Chann, 20, and determined there was enough evidence to arrest him on suspicion that he had taken more than $2,700, according to Officer Matthew McPhail, police spokesman.

Three hours later, police returned to the area after receiving a call about a Macy’s employee who was being detained for allegedly embezzling money. Officers made an arrest in that incident, finding that 18-year-old Imani Randle had allegedly taken more than $7,600 from the store.

Both Chann and Randle were working at the stores as clerks and had access to cash registers. McPhail said in both cases, the businesses were aware of questionable transactions that had taken place at the stores over the course of several weeks.

“They both had access to the cash register and had been generating fake sales transactions and then refunding the transactions to their own personal debit or credit cards,” McPhail said. He added that Randle may have physically taken money from the registers.

Both were arrested on suspicion of embezzlement.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Firefighters respond as blaze tears through north-area home

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos