Two arrested at Arden Fair mall for allegedly stealing from store employers Macy’s, Sears

Two people were arrested at Arden Fair mall on suspicion that they stole from their employers, according to Sacramento police.
Police were called to the Arden Way mall about 1:36 p.m. Monday regarding a store employee who had allegedly embezzled from the business. When police arrived, they found Sears employee Rowan Chann, 20, and determined there was enough evidence to arrest him on suspicion that he had taken more than $2,700, according to Officer Matthew McPhail, police spokesman.
Three hours later, police returned to the area after receiving a call about a Macy’s employee who was being detained for allegedly embezzling money. Officers made an arrest in that incident, finding that 18-year-old Imani Randle had allegedly taken more than $7,600 from the store.
Both Chann and Randle were working at the stores as clerks and had access to cash registers. McPhail said in both cases, the businesses were aware of questionable transactions that had taken place at the stores over the course of several weeks.
“They both had access to the cash register and had been generating fake sales transactions and then refunding the transactions to their own personal debit or credit cards,” McPhail said. He added that Randle may have physically taken money from the registers.
Both were arrested on suspicion of embezzlement.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
