Deputies arrest man in fatal Foothill Farms apartment shooting

A Sacramento man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of killing a woman when he allegedly fired shots through the closed door of a Foothill Farms apartment earlier this month.
Deputies arrested Lawrence Johnson, 21, in the shooting death of Sungaya Fleming, 38, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department reported.
There were 16 people in the apartment on Myrtle Avenue at the time of the shooting, including children, authorities said. Four were wounded.
Fleming died Monday, a week after the Dec. 12 shooting. The other three victims – a 15-year-old girl, a 39-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man – are recovering, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.
Sgt. Tony Turnbull, sheriff’s spokesman, said Johnson was acquainted with people in the apartment. Detectives believe he got into an argument that led to a physical fight with a male at the apartment earlier that day.
Investigators think others may have been with Johnson during the shooting, and they are looking for those suspects, officials said.
Johnson was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a murder charge and for violating parole. He is ineligible for bail. His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday in Sacramento Superior Court.
Johnson was sentenced in January 2014 to three years in prison after pleading no contest to second-degree robbery, according to court records.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Johnson was paroled on Aug. 27. Luis Patino, a department spokesman, said Johnson received 60 days in pre- and post-sentence credits, as well as 15 percent credit for good behavior.
He was declared a parolee at large after fleeing supervision on Dec. 13, the day after the Myrtle Avenue shooting.
Detectives ask anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 or Crime Alert at 916-443-4357. Tip information also may be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments