December 21, 2016 2:47 PM

Rio Linda man, 21, arrested in beating of 85-year-old at AM/PM gas pumps

By Cathy Locke

Larry Ray Richey, 21, of Rio Linda has been arrested in a violent assault on an 85-year-old man at an AM/PM gas station on Watt Avenue on Dec. 12, the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department said.

The victim, Lawrence Windham, suffered multiple injuries to his face. He refused medical attention because he was on the way to the doctor. Later that evening, he died. The Sacramento County coroner is investigating the cause of death.

Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull said Richey apparently thought Windham pulled his car too close to Richey’s vehicle at the gas pumps. Windham had just finished pumping his gas when he was allegedly confronted and assaulted by Richey.

Richey was booked into the Sacramento County jail on suspicion of elder abuse and battery causing great bodily injury, according to the Sheriff’s Department. He is being held on $150,000 bail, and was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

