December 22, 2016 8:41 AM

Police dog Ego, despite some swift kicks, won’t let go of drug suspect in Placer County

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Ego wouldn’t let go, so Placer County Sheriff’s deputies were able to take into custody one of their “most wanted” last week.

Detectives from a special operations unit on Dec. 14 served a search warrant on Justin Perkins, 36, who was wanted for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance while carrying a firearm.

Detectives spotted Perkins during a search of the woods off Mosquito Ridge Road, 19 miles east of Foresthill. Perkins tried to flee but the Belgian Malinois canine imported from Europe was deployed. Despite being kicked several times, Ego held on.

Perkins was arrested on fresh charges of assaulting a police dog and evading arrest. Ego, none the worse for wear after the ordeal, returned to service the next day.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

