Fire temporarily closes Spinners cinnamon-roll shop in Land Park

With multiple homeless encampments stranded by rising water, fire crews were undergoing extensive rescue operations on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 and Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. A total of 10 adults and 13 dogs have been removed from encampments so far. Many tents were inundated as crews searched tent to tent.
A driver who fled from deputies at times at up to 100 mph died when she crashed into a building in old town Folsom early Thursday morning, Dec. 15, 2016. The pursuit began just before 3 a.m. Thursday in Arden Arcade near Darwin Street and Red Robin Lane when a deputy ran a license plate on a car and the plate came back as being stolen. The deputy tried to pull over the woman at the wheel but she immediately stepped on the gas and tried to lose the officer.
Fishing guide Anthony Langes explains what happened when he and three other anglers were taken by boat from an island below the Nimbus Dam by firefighters on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. The American River is rising as flows below the dam are increased after the weekend rains.
After a thief took Christmas decorations from five homes last week in the neighborhood near Fruitridge Road and 65th Street Expressway firefighters at Station 10 decided to donate and string new lights. The station is located right in the neighborhood at 5642 66th St. so firefighters did not have far to go with their ladders and good cheer.
What was reported as a possible boat in distress near the confluence of the Sacramento and American rivers early Monday afternoon proved to be a derelict sailboat. Sacramento and West Sacramento fire crews freed the boat and towed it to Discovery Park.
Brian Louie was sworn in Monday as Sacramento's interim police chief after the retirement of Sam Somers Jr. Among the community members on hand were Councilman Rick Jennings, former Sacramento Kings player and Highlands Charter School liaison LaSalle Thompson and community leader Georgette Imura.