Fire closes Sacramento cinnamon roll shop amid holiday rush

1:05 This truck can keep winter traffic flowing Pause

0:24 K9 Ego helps detectives apprehend suspect

1:00 Sacramento firefighters string new Christmas lights for neighbors after Grinch strikes

1:23 Gun owners train to qualify for concealed carry permits

1:57 Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits

0:26 Firefighters respond as blaze tears through north-area home

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

1:18 Fatal shooting in Greenhaven area of Sacramento

0:35 Wrecked Folsom light rail crossing could take two months to fix, upending commutes