December 22, 2016 10:58 AM

Fire closes Sacramento cinnamon roll shop amid holiday rush

By Carla Meyer

An early morning Thursday electrical fire has temporarily closed Spinners, the popular cinnamon-roll bakery inside a 76 gas station/mini-market at 1400 Sutterville Road in Sacramento.

The fire appeared to have started outside the building, in the station’s electrical panel. The building remains intact, and the fire did not reach the gas pumps.

“The firefighters called me right around 1 a.m. in the morning,” said Larry Taing, who co-owns the Land Park cinnamon-roll shop and gas station with his wife, Sandy. “When we came here, they had put out the fire already”.

Taing said he believes the fire was set deliberately, though the Sacramento Fire Department is still investigating the fire’s cause, department spokesman Chris Harvey said.

Taing said at about 9 a.m. Thursday that he was trying to obtain a generator in hopes of reopening, but still was in discussions with his insurance company.

Spinners, known for its thick, buttery rolls, operated for 28 years in Sacramento’s Downtown Plaza before Golden 1 Center construction forced it to close. Larry Taing then remodeled the 76 station, which he has operated for many years, to accommodate his wife’s baking business.

Spinners reopened about two months ago, to booming business. Though yellow caution tape surrounded the station’s pumps and the lights were out inside the business Thursday morning, customers still were approaching the bake shop, only to be turned away at the door.

“We have about 200 orders for Christmas Eve right now, and we don’t know what we are going to do,” Taing said. “We are trying to call customers and let them know everything is on the fritz.”

Carla Meyer: 916-321-1118

