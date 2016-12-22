Sacramento woman’s video of porch pirate stealing her daughter’s Christmas presents goes viral

A Sacramento woman took to Facebook this week in an attempt to identify the person who stole a package Monday from her front door.
Kirsten Larsen, who lives near Main and Norwood avenues in the Robla area, said the package contained Christmas gifts for her 9-year-old daughter.
Larsen said she discovered the theft after returning from work and seeing that the package, which was marked as delivered on an online tracker, was not at her doorstep. She checked her home’s security system and saw the package handler make the delivery about 8 a.m. Monday.
More than six hours later, the recording shows a woman getting out of the passenger side of a silver sedan and walking toward Larsen’s lawn. She wears a gray hooded sweatshirt and glances at neighboring houses before reaching the door.
“She just goes up to my house, walks across the grass and takes my package,” Larsen said. “She was just so calm about it.”
Larsen posted the video footage onto her Facebook account, telling her friends to keep an eye out for the woman in the video. By Thursday afternoon, the video had more than 33,000 views and upward of 650 shares.
“It just shows the power of social media and how fast something can spread,” she said.
Sacramento Police Department spokesman Bryce Heinlein said the department has received a police report in connection with the package theft. He said that while it was unlikely for the Police Department to assign the case to an investigator given the low value of the package, the reporting of package thefts helps the department gauge which areas in the city are most targeted by thieves.
Officers in those areas can take that information and use it to set up bait packages on the doorsteps of local homes, leading to arrests, Heinlein said.
“During this time of the season, there’s so many packages being left on people’s doorstep that it’s the avenue that we’re taking,” Heinlein said about the bait packages.
He suggested that those expecting packages should ensure someone is home at the time of the delivery, or to have a place where boxes can be hidden. Shoppers can also have packages delivered to a location other than their home, such as their workplace.
“It’s a shame that people would do this,” Larsen said about the theft. “Everybody works hard for their money.”
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
Comments