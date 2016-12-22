Sacramento man accused of distributing child pornography

A 60-year-old Sacramento man has been charged with distributing child pornography.
Mark Corum was arraigned Thursday in federal court in Sacramento, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release.
Court documents indicate that on or about June 23, Corum used the Internet to transmit to another person images of prepubescent children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Corum is in custody and is to appear before U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller on Jan. 25.
The case was investigated by the Sacramento Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, a federally and state-funded task force managed by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department with agents from federal ,state and local agencies.
The task force investigates online child exploitation crimes, including child pornography, enticement and sex trafficking.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
