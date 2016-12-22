Crime Q&A: Who were the people who died in crash during pursuit in Roseville?

Q: A sheriff’s deputy chased a car on Industrial Avenue in Roseville Nov. 10 or 11, and the driver and passenger in the car were killed in a crash. Who were the two fatalities and where were they from? Were they involved in other crimes?
Ralph, Lincoln
A: The Placer County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as Dejour Lamon Jamerson, also known as Dejour Lamon Miller, 24, of Vallejo and the passenger as Jaymes Tequan Jacques Morrow-Traylor, 24, of Berkeley.
Dena Erwin, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, said the Roseville Police Department handled the crash investigation. The Sheriff’s Office took the crime report for a stolen firearm that was recovered in the car. She said Jamerson was on parole and had an outstanding warrant at the time of his death.
According to a story in The Sacramento Bee, a Placer County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop the vehicle on Industrial Avenue in an unincorporated area, shortly after 3 a.m. Nov. 11. The driver sped away, traveling more than 80 mph in an effort to evade the deputy, according to Roseville police. The driver eventually lost control of the vehicle and hit a median on Industrial Avenue at Alantown Drive, near Highway 65, in Roseville.
Police said one occupant was ejected, while the other remained inside the vehicle, which burst into flames. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments