Crime - Sacto 911

December 23, 2016 3:14 PM

She stopped to ask if he needed help – and he slashed her throat, jury finds

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

A man accused in the slashing death of a 32-year-old North Highlands woman on Watt Avenue in April 2015 has been convicted of first-degree murder.

A Sacramento County jury on Thursday also found that 30-year-old Juan Avalos personally used a deadly weapon in commission of the crime, according to a Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office news release.

Nichole Riolo was driving in North Highlands on April 22, 2015, when Avalos, a pedestrian, intentionally kicked her car as she drove by so she would stop her car.

Riolo drove into a parking lot on Watt Avenue and got out of the car to see if Avalos needed help. As Riolo walked back to her car, sheriff’s officials said, Avalos attacked her from behind, slashing her throat. Riolo died at the scene.

When Avalos was arrested a half-mile away, he had Riolo’s phone in his pocket and her blood on his pants, authorities said.

Avalos faces a maximum of 26 years to life in prison. He is to be sentenced Jan. 27 by Sacramento Superior Court Judge Lawrence Brown.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

Woman badly wounded in shooting near Richards Boulevard

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos