December 23, 2016 3:33 PM

Woman shot in car near Richards Boulevard; homicide detectives respond

By Cathy Locke

Sacramento police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon that sent one woman to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“Due to the severity of the (victim’s) injuries, homicide (detectives) are responding to take over investigation,” the Sacramento Police Department posted on Twitter shortly after 5 p.m. Police haven’t arrested any suspects.

At about 3 p.m., police received a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of Isabel Street, near the intersection of Richards Boulevard and Dos Rios Street north of downtown Sacramento. The area is a low-income housing project.

Arriving officers found a vehicle crashed onto a lawn and a woman inside with a gunshot wound. The victim is in her mid-30s, police said. She was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police are looking for two other people who they believe were in the car at the time of the shooting, said Sgt. Bryce Heinlein, a police spokesman.

This is a developing story. Return to sacbee.com for updates.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Woman badly wounded in shooting near Richards Boulevard

