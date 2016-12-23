Crime - Sacto 911

December 23, 2016 8:10 PM

Police continue search for Folsom man missing nearly two weeks

By Cathy Locke

Folsom police are still looking for a 56-year-old man who has been missing nearly two weeks.

Steven Crawford was reported missing Dec. 11. Police say he may be delusional due to medical problems. He was last seen in the area of Iron Point Road and Folsom Boulevard about 10 p.m. Dec. 10. Searches in the area have turned up no information about Crawford, police said.

He is described as white, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 210 pounds, balding with brown hair and brown eyes. No description was available of the clothing he was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone who sees Crawford is asked to call the Folsom Police Department’s dispatch center at 916-355-7231.

