December 24, 2016 1:31 PM

Fire crews respond to car stuck in a canal near Sacramento International Airport

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

The Sacramento Fire Department was responding to reports of a car stuck in a canal Saturday morning near the Sacramento International Airport, according to a department tweet.

The department said the car was located near Del Paso and Powerline roads, an area surrounded by large plots of land not far from the Sacramento River. Crews were making access to the car by boat at 11:37 a.m., according to the tweet.

A second department tweet said the empty vehicle would be towed.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

