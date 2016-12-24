Search for at-risk elderly man under way in Auburn area

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help in finding a missing, at-risk, elderly man in the Auburn area.
Indalecio Ayechu Tiara, 86, was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Scofield Way and Bean Road in North Auburn. He has medical issues and he was not dressed for Saturday night’s frigid weather conditions, sheriff’s officials report in a news release.
He has gray hair, hazel eyes, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He is believed to be wearing a green jacket, a sweater, shirt, pants, rubber boots and possibly wearing dark-colored suspenders and a black or tan baseball hat. He walks with a cane.
More than 30 Placer County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers are preparing to help search for Tiara in the North Auburn area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone who sees Tiara is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 530-886-5375 immediately and get him to a warm vehicle or home, if possible, authorities said.
